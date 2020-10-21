Seattle Kraken hire former Capitals staff members Tim Ohashi and Michael Booi

The expansion Seattle Kraken announced seven new hires to their staff on Wednesday and two of them are from the Washington Capitals.

Bethesda native Tim Ohashi, formerly a video analyst for the Capitals, will be the Kraken’s head video analyst while Michael Booi will be Seattle’s head athletic trainer.

Seattle also announced the hires of NHL legend Gary Roberts (Sports Science and Performance Consultant), Nate Brookerson (Head Strength and Conditioning Coach), Jeff Camelio (Head Equipment Manager), Eric Mathiasen (Hockey Operations Developer), and John Mavroudis (Hockey Operations Data Engineer).

Both Ohasi and Booi were members of the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup team.

Photo: Ian Oland/RMNB

Ohashi became a Stanley Cup champion in his second season as an analyst for the Capitals. He previously worked as a coaching staff intern.

The Bethesda native grew up a hardcore Capitals fan, even creating a book of Capitals data at age 7. He received his master’s degree from Georgetown University in Sports Industry Management.

Seattle’s inaugural season in the NHL will be 2021-22.

Headline photo courtesy of @keeperofthecup