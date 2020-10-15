Evgeny Kuznetsov stops haircut to sign shirt for tiny Caps fan

Evgeny Kuznetsov is sadly no longer Bald Kuzy and has grown all his hair back. So much so that he needed a haircut.
So on Thursday, Kuznetsov surrendered his razor and shears and left his new doo to the professionals at The Bearded Goat. The barbershop is located in Ballston near the Capitals’ practice facility.
The company’s Instagram page posted a photo from Kuzy’s haircut.
Our main main @kuzy092 of the Washington Capitals takes a break from his cut to give an autograph to a young fan. What a guy!
A tiny fan wearing a Capitals shirt asked Kuznetsov for an autograph. So Kuzy paused his haircut to sign it.
Unlike Alex Ovechkin, Kuznetsov has remained in the DC area to begin training for next season. The NHL is allowing teams to open their facilities for voluntary training beginning today.
NHL is allowing teams to open facilities for voluntary training beginning Oct. 15. Max 12 guys on the ice/ 6 in weight room at a time.
Everyone will be tested at least twice weekly, and anyone who has had COVID must also undergo a cardiac screening.https://t.co/yCxPRhLLEI
