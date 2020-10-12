13 years ago to the day, Alex Ovechkin scored his 100th career goal… against Henrik Lundqvist

The Washington Capitals are fans of round-number accomplishments and today they are celebrating Alex Ovechkin’s 100th career goal.

Thirteen years ago, Ovechkin hit the century mark in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on October 12, 2007.

Ovi scored the goal on… Oh, this is awkward…

Henrik Lundqvist.

Video

Ovechkin curl-and-dragged the puck past a Rangers defenseman and beat Lundqvist glove side. The goal came in Ovi’s 167th career game, making him the fastest player to hit the century mark since Eric Lindros in 1995 (152 games).

#OTD in 2007, Ovi potted his 100th career goal in a duel between the #Gr8 and the 👑.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/yR4i0uco84 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 12, 2020

During his career, Ovechkin has scored more goals against Lundqvist (24) than any other goalie except for Marc-Andre Fleury.

Lundqvist noticed the Capitals’ tweet and responded on his own Twitter account.

“It’s all in the past, let’s move forward 🙃,” Hank wrote.

It’s all in the past, let’s move forward 🙃 https://t.co/2uuUnHRguQ — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) October 12, 2020

Let me just say, this is A+ usage of the upside-down smiley face. Let us all bow down to The King for his emoji use.