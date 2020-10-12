Home / News / 13 years ago to the day, Alex Ovechkin scored his 100th career goal… against Henrik Lundqvist

By Ian Oland

October 12, 2020 5:19 pm

The Washington Capitals are fans of round-number accomplishments and today they are celebrating Alex Ovechkin’s 100th career goal.

Thirteen years ago, Ovechkin hit the century mark in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on October 12, 2007.

Ovi scored the goal on… Oh, this is awkward

Henrik Lundqvist.

Ovechkin curl-and-dragged the puck past a Rangers defenseman and beat Lundqvist glove side. The goal came in Ovi’s 167th career game, making him the fastest player to hit the century mark since Eric Lindros in 1995 (152 games).

During his career, Ovechkin has scored more goals against Lundqvist (24) than any other goalie except for Marc-Andre Fleury.

Lundqvist noticed the Capitals’ tweet and responded on his own Twitter account.

“It’s all in the past, let’s move forward 🙃,” Hank wrote.

Let me just say, this is A+ usage of the upside-down smiley face. Let us all bow down to The King for his emoji use.

