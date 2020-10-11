Caps sign forward Daniel Carr

The Caps are fleshing out their Hershey roster. On Sunday afternoon, the team announced they have signed 28-year-old forward Daniel Carr to a one-year, two-way contract.
Carr currently plays in the Swiss Hockey League, where he will remain until training camp.
Carr won the 2019 AHL MVP award when he was playing with the Chicago Wolves. That season he recorded 30 goals and 41 assists in 52 games. He has played 111 games at the NHL level with Montreal, Vegas, and Nashville.
From the Caps:
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed Daniel Carr to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$415,000), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Carr is currently playing for HC Lugano of the Swiss Hockey League (SHL) and will remain with the team until the commencement of the Capitals’ 2020-21 training camp.
Carr, 28, played in 11 games with the Nashville Predators last season, scoring one goal. In addition, he recorded 50 points (23g, 27a) in 47 games with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (AHL) , tying for 10th in the AHL in points. The 6’0”, 191-pound forward led the Admirals in goals – despite ranking seventh on the team in power play goals (4) – and tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (6).
In 238 career AHL games with the Hamilton Bulldogs, the St. John’s IceCaps, the Laval Rocket, the Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee, Carr has 211 points (104g, 107a).
Carr has appeared in at least six NHL games in each of the last five seasons between the Montreal Canadiens, the Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville. Carr recorded a career high 16 points (6g, 10a) in 38 games with the Canadiens in the 2017-18 season. In 111 career NHL games, Carr has 36 points (16g, 20a).
