Caps sign forward Daniel Carr

The Caps are fleshing out their Hershey roster. On Sunday afternoon, the team announced they have signed 28-year-old forward Daniel Carr to a one-year, two-way contract.

Carr currently plays in the Swiss Hockey League, where he will remain until training camp.

Carr won the 2019 AHL MVP award when he was playing with the Chicago Wolves. That season he recorded 30 goals and 41 assists in 52 games. He has played 111 games at the NHL level with Montreal, Vegas, and Nashville.

