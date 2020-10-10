Braden Holtby’s children already have Vancouver Canucks gear

Shortly after Braden Holtby signed with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, the bandaid was completely ripped off.
On Twitter, Brandi Holtby posted photos of the couple’s two children, Benjamin and Belle, rocking Canucks gear.
“Hey Van ✌🏼,” Brandi wrote on Twitter.
“We accomplished what we wanted to do there,” Holtby said during his introductory press conference with Canucks media. “We won a championship. And I think that’s something you can never take away. That’s something that is very important to that city, that organization, and to my time there.”
The Holtbys move to the northwest was emotional for many Capitals players’ families that still remained. Paige Dowd tweeted, “don’t forget us.”
While Gina Carlson posted this emotional video of her son Lucca playing with Holtby on the ice at MedStar capitals Iceplex.
“Something about your kids first favorite athlete,” Gina wrote. “Sad day seeing my boys favorite player head to a new team.. thank you, Braden, for bringing so much joy to Lucca”
Something about your kids first favorite athlete… sad day seeing my boys favorite player head to a new team.. thank you, Braden, for bringing so much joy to Lucca ♥️ (can you tell how nervous Lucca was here? Could barely move or talk 😩😘)
You’ll be missed, Braden!
