Henrik Lundqvist ‘really excited and grateful’ to sign with Capitals, has ‘ONE goal in mind’

The Henrik Lundqvist era has officially begun in DC.

Shortly after signing, Lundqvist shared his excitement on social media.

“A new journey begins with ONE goal in mind,” Lundqvist wrote. “I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the @Capitals See you soon, DC! #ALLCAPS”

Hank really, really wants a Stanley Cup, you guys.

Honestly, I love the words, but as a graphic design major, this photo needs to be thrown in a ravine and never spoken of again. Like what is even going on here? Put DC in a reflection off your neck protector or in your eyes or something. Not just over your face. Your beard looks like shrubbery on the Tidal Basin. The Washington Monument looks like it’s about to poke out your eye. It’s like a horrifying Dali painting.

Anyways, welcome to DC, Hank. Let’s get your name on the Cup, babyyyy (and teach you some basic photoshop skills).