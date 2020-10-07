Hockey Diversity Alliance torches ‘performative’ NHL in statement, will operate independent of league

On Wednesday night, the Hockey Diversity Alliance released a statement expressing their frustration with the NHL’s alleged refusal to do anything of substance to expand the sport.

In their statement, the HDA called the NHL’s efforts “performative” and “seemed aimed at quickly moving past important conversations about race.”

The HDA emerged in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and its resulting protests.

The full statement from the Hockey Diversity Alliance:

In August, the HDA put together an eight-point ask of the NHL. That plan includes hiring more Black employees, using more Black suppliers, get representation in the Executive Inclusion Committee, improve education, commit to a zero-tolerance policy and more. The founders of the HDA are:

Akim Aliu

Evander Kane

Trevor Daleyt

Anthony Duclair

Matt Dumba

Nazem Kadri

Wayne Simmonds

Chris Stewart

Joel Ward

In September, the NHL fotrmed the Executive Inclusion Council and a plan which was supposedly done in concert with the HDA. That plan included diversity training, partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and some club-level initiatives.

The membership of the Executive Inclusion Council, which does appear to include HDA representation among its members, is:

Kim Pegula, Buffalo Sabres

Mark Chipman, Winnipeg Jets

Earl Stafford, Washington Capitals

Vincent Viola, Florida Panthers

Xavier Gutierrez, Arizona Coyotes

France Margaret Belanger, Montreal Canadiens

Kerry Bubolz, Vegas Golden Knights

Valerie Camillo, Philadelphia Flyers

David Morehouse, Pittsburgh Penguins

Hugh Weber, New Jersey Devils

Dr. Joel Boyd, Minnesota Wild

Jim Nill, Dallas Stars

Doug Wilson, San Jose Sharks

Ted Nolan, 3Nolans Foundation

The HDA says it will continue to operate independently of the NHL.

Meanwhile, our friends at the Black Girl Hockey Club have launched the Get Uncomfortable pledge campaign. You can support BGHC with a donation and by buying merchandise.