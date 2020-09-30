Bobby Nardella loaned to Swedish Hockey League’s Djurgardens IF for 2020-21 season

Capitals defense prospect Bobby Nardella is the latest Caps prospect to be loaned overseas for the upcoming season as he is headed to Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League.

Nardella, who was signed as a college free agent by the Caps in April of 2019, has played 43 games for the Hershey Bears over the course of the last two seasons. Unlike their other recent loaning of prospects, the Caps did not put any conditional language in their press release on the loaning of Nardella that indicates he will be called back for training camp so we are to believe that this is a full season loan.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Bobby Nardella to Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the 2020-21 seasonhttps://t.co/ttfDfSS4rp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 30, 2020

Nardella joins Alexander Alexeyev, Damien Riat, Tobias Geisser, Aliaksei Protas, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby as the group of Caps youngsters headed overseas to continue their development as the start of the 2020-21 season in North America remains uncertain.

It's very much worth noting that Washington is sending Nardella from Hershey to the SHL on a FULL-season loan.#AHL — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsNHL) September 30, 2020

“Bobby Nardella is a mobile, offensive defender. Bobby will be on loan to us from the Washington Capitals for the remainder of this season,” Djurgårdens general manager Joakim Eriksson said in a press release. “His style of play and strengths as a player are very reminiscent of Olle Alsing and we see that he will help us in our continued development towards building a good game with the puck under control.”

Nardella put up 31 points (4g, 27a) in 41 games last season with the Bears.

More from the Capitals:

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB