Ilya Samsonov receives votes for Calder Trophy, All-Rookie Team

Cale Makar won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie on Monday. The Avalanche defenseman was a top-two selection on all 170 ballots, garnering 116 first-place votes and 54 for second. Makar scored 12 goals and had 50 points in 57 games. Quinn Hughes was runner up while Dominik Kubalik finished third.

Of interest to Capitals fans, Ilya Samsonov finished twelfth in total voting.

The Capitals’ backup goaltender was one of 13 rookies to receive consideration, garnering two fifth-place votes.

Samsonov also finished third among goaltenders for the All-Rookie Team.

The 23-year-old Russian was spectacular during his rookie season in the NHL, posting a 16-6-2 record, a 2.55 goals against average, and a 91.3 save percentage. During a stretch in the winter, Samsonov actually got more starts than Braden Holtby, including back-to-back starts for the first time in his NHL career in mid-January.

“I think he’s earned it,” Capitals head coach Todd Reirden said at the time. “Now it’s a chance to for him, again, to take another step. Continue to give him different challenges, one after another here, without overwhelming him. I think this is the right move, the fair move, and a move that is deserved.”

Samsonov’s season was highlighted by an eleven-game winning streak. He also became the first goalie in NHL history to win each of his first nine career road games in one season and became the fastest goaltender in franchise history to win 10 games overall. He was also the third rookie in NHL history to win 11-straight decisions.

Ilya Samsonov became the third rookie goaltender in NHL history to earn a win in 11-plus consecutive decisions, joining Ross Brooks (14-0-0 in 1973-74) and George Hainsworth (11-0-0 in 1926-27). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/920Nssoyi8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2020

Samsonov’s record by the end of January was a staggering 16-2-0.

Ilya Samsonov improved to 16-2-0 this season and joined rare company with his 16th win through his first 20 career games. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/oQu8NTtoYv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2020

After his sensational season, Sammy is expected to be the Capitals starter next year as Braden Holtby is unlikely to return.

More from the NHL about the Calder Trophy:

More from the NHL about the All-Rookie Team:

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB