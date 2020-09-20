Tom Wilson’s dog Halle is a big fan of pancakes 🥞

Halle Wilson is a pampered pup and on Sunday, we learned that getting her to perform a trick takes more than a meager Purina Beggin Strip.

This gal loves mini pancakes.

Video

“Stay,” Wilson says. He puts the pancake on the floor.

Halle stares intensely at the carby treat.

“Release.”

The pancake is gone a second later.

Now I can finally say I have something in common with a dog. We both like hearty breakfasts on Sundays.

Screenshot courtesy of @thehallepup