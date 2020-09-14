The Hershey Bears are taking preorders for their popular chocolate-covered jerseys

A day after celebrating International Chocolate Day, the Hershey Bears put their popular chocolate-covered jerseys up for presale.
The jerseys will be available in the Bears’ online store through September 28 and are being sold for $149 each. The sweaters will be shipped in early December.
The jerseys are available in adult sizes from small to double extra-large.
The Bears originally wore the jerseys during their February 1 game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
A few months ago, the Bears put a limited number of the jerseys on sale and they sold out in about an hour.
Headline photo courtesy of @thehersheybears
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On