Home / News / The Hershey Bears are taking preorders for their popular chocolate-covered jerseys

The Hershey Bears are taking preorders for their popular chocolate-covered jerseys

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

September 14, 2020 1:30 pm

A day after celebrating International Chocolate Day, the Hershey Bears put their popular chocolate-covered jerseys up for presale.

The jerseys will be available in the Bears’ online store through September 28 and are being sold for $149 each. The sweaters will be shipped in early December.

The jerseys are available in adult sizes from small to double extra-large.

The Bears originally wore the jerseys during their February 1 game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

A few months ago, the Bears put a limited number of the jerseys on sale and they sold out in about an hour.

Headline photo courtesy of @thehersheybears

,