Axel Jonsson-Fjallby loaned to Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan League to begin 2020-21 season

Capitals draft pick Axel Jonsson-Fjallby will start the 2020-21 season in his native Sweden.

The forward prospect, who spent his first full season in Hershey last year, will play for Vastervik IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan – Sweden’s second-tier hockey league. Before and after being drafted by the Caps, Jonsson-Fjallby played for the SHL’s Djurgårdens IF.

The loan comes with a stipulation that the Capitals can recall AJF for training camp.

Jonsson-Fjallby joins Alex Alexeyev, Aliaksei Protas, and Tobias Geisser who have all been loaned overseas to continue their development as the start of the 2020-21 season in North America is uncertain.

“We are of course very happy to have Axel with us at the start of this season,” VIK’s sports director Emil Georgsson said in a press release. “Before, we only had 13 forwards, which made us very vulnerable to injuries and illnesses. With Axel, we both improve and broaden the squad. Axel is mainly known for his strong skating but has a much broader skillset than that. He’s also useful in many game modes. We feel that his player-type profile fits well into our system and it will be fun to follow him closely.”

AJF scored 23 points (12g, 11a) in 61 games last season with Hershey.

Jonsson-Fjallby, 22, recorded 23 points (12g, 11a) in 61 games with Hershey in 2019-20. The 6'1", 194-pound forward was tied for first on the team in shorthanded points (1g, 2a), ranked fifth in plus/minus (9) and tied for sixth in goals. During the 2018-19 season, the Stockholm, Sweden, native recorded three points (2g, 1a) before he was loaned to Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League, where he would record 10 points (1g, 9a) in 36 games. Jonsson-Fjallby added another 12 points (7g, 5a) in 19 playoff games with Djurgadens IF. In 102 career games in the Swedish Hockey League, Jonsson-Fjallby has recorded 27 points (8g, 19a). Jonsson-Fjallby has yet to participate in the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan League.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB