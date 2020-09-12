Alex Ovechkin attends KHL game and meets with youth hockey players in Novosibirsk

Alex Ovechkin traveled to Novosibirsk on Saturday for a full day of Russian hockey. The Great Eight greeted youth hockey players at the Sibir Hockey School and later took in a KHL game between Sibir Novosibirsk and Kunlun Red Star.

“Good evening, dear fans. I hope that this season, the stands will soon not be 20% full, but 100% full,” Ovechkin said according to Championat. “And everyone will root for Sibir, which has always been famous for its fans.”

Ovechkin made a brief cameo at a youth hockey practice where he signed autographed and posed for a photo with the team.

Later he sat down to watch the Sibir-Kunlun game in the club level where he had the opportunity to watch his former Team Russia captain Alexei Kovalev in his new role as head coach of the Red Star.

Губернатор Новосибирской области Андрей Травников, @ovi8 и председатель правления директоров "Сибирского антрацита" – соучредителя ХК "Сибирь" Екатерина Босов на матче "Сибирь" – "Куньлунь" pic.twitter.com/vKCdFcYnMa — Hockey Club Sibir (@hcsibir) September 12, 2020

German Shaporev, who scored one of Kunlun’s goals during the game, revealed he was very excited for Ovi to be there.

“I wanted to show my shot to Alexander Ovechkin,” Shaporev said according to sports.ru. “It was a little exciting during the anthem. As a child, Ovechkin was my idol.”

Throughout the day, Ovechkin discussed the development of youth hockey in the region as well as the successes of young athletes from the Siberian Sports School with Governor Andrey Travnikov. During a press conference, Travnikov thanked Ovi. “By your example, you charge athletes to high achievements,” he said.

“I think this sport will develop in the region further,” added Ovechkin.

In 2023, Novosibirsk will host the World Youth Ice Hockey Championship.

Генеральный директор ХК "Сибирь" и Кирилл Валерьевич Фастовский и @ovi8 встретились в Новосибирске 😃💪 pic.twitter.com/eytVe0NEAd — Hockey Club Sibir (@hcsibir) September 12, 2020

Photo courtesy of @hc_sibir