Nicklas Backstrom and Braden Holtby both got votes for the Lady Byng Trophy

Nathan MacKinnon won his second major award of his NHL career on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche superstar, who posted 93 points and 12 PIMs in 69 nice games, was named the winner of the Lady Byng Trophy as the “the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

For Capitals fans, the most interesting newe came a little further down the list where Nicklas Backstrom and Braden Holtby both garnered first-place votes.

Lady Byng voting

Backstrom, who finished the season with 54 points and 14 PIMs, placed 15th overall in voting after receiving two first-place votes, two second-place votes, one third-place vote, two fourth-place votes, and one fifth-place vote (46 points) (2-2-1-2-1). Meanwhile, goaltender Braden Holtby, an activist finished 28th after receiving one first-place vote (5 points). Holtby, a philanthropist and activist off the ice, had four PIMs (the third-most of his career) and won 24 games. Marc-Andre Fleury and Connor Hellebuyck were the only other goaltenders to receive votes.

Backstrom also received one fifth-place vote for the Selke Trophy, which was won by Flyers forward Sean Couturier on Thursday.

Congratulations to Sean Couturier of the Philadelphia Flyers on winning the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the 2019-20 season. Here are the ballots from members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association: https://t.co/86HI0woyJL And voting totals: pic.twitter.com/viKB3cYUvi — PHWA (@ThePHWA) September 11, 2020

