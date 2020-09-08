Michal Kempny celebrates 30th birthday in Prague with Jakub Vrana and Martin Fehervary

Michal Kempny turned 30 on Tuesday and celebrated his birthday with several Capitals teammates.

The father-to-be celebrated his dirty 30 in Prague with girlfriend Nicola, friends, Capitals teammates Jakub Vrana and Martin Fehervary, and, it appears *squints eyes* Bruins’ superstar David Pastrnak.

Instagram Story King Jakub Vrana posted several pictures from the event, including this photo of Kempny chowing down on dinner.

Vrana also posted this candid shot of Kempny holding his birthday balloons.

Finally, Martin Fehervary posted this group shot from the birthday party that shows Prague Castle in the background.

All that’s missing is a pool and this would have been a real party!

Wishing Kemps a very happy 30th birthday! 🥳#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/E8Ka5WO9qJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 8, 2020

Headline photo courtesy of @martin.fehervary