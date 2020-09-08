Michal Kempny celebrates 30th birthday in Prague with Jakub Vrana and Martin Fehervary

Michal Kempny turned 30 on Tuesday and celebrated his birthday with several Capitals teammates.
The father-to-be celebrated his dirty 30 in Prague with girlfriend Nicola, friends, Capitals teammates Jakub Vrana and Martin Fehervary, and, it appears *squints eyes* Bruins’ superstar David Pastrnak.
Instagram Story King Jakub Vrana posted several pictures from the event, including this photo of Kempny chowing down on dinner.
Pizza ✔️ Sparkly hats ✔️ Shiny balloons ✔️ Beer and cocktails 🍹✔️ This party has it all
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) on
Vrana also posted this candid shot of Kempny holding his birthday balloons.
Thirty, flirty, and thriving 💖
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) on
Finally, Martin Fehervary posted this group shot from the birthday party that shows Prague Castle in the background.
It's not a party without Marty 🎈🕺🏼
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) on
All that’s missing is a pool and this would have been a real party!
Wishing Kemps a very happy 30th birthday! 🥳#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/E8Ka5WO9qJ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 8, 2020
