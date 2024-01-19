Capitals reportedly in market for center if they ‘stay in the mix,’ listed as potential suitor for Sean Monahan

The Washington Capitals have made it no secret that they’ve been in the market for a forward for almost an entire year. With the NHL trade deadline less than two months away, talks about what exactly they’re looking for have begun.

On a recent episode of TSN’s NHL Insider Trading, hockey insider Darren Dreger listed the Capitals among a group of four teams that are looking for centermen. Previously, MacLellan has explicitly stated his desire to acquire a winger.

Dreger says:

No different then any other year, there are teams that are looking for centermen. Depth in that position, or a top two, top three centerman. No different this year. I’m looking at Colorado. I’m looking at Boston. Perhaps the Edmonton Oilers. Maybe the Washington Capitals if they stay in the mix leading up to the March 8 trade deadline.

When the Capitals were first rumored to be looking for a winger, they had Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dylan Strome, and Nic Dowd slated to line up down the middle. Safe to say things have changed somewhat since then. Backstrom is likely to stay on long-term injured reserve for the rest of his contract and Kuznetsov has spent some time on the wing in recent weeks.

The Capitals have also seen Connor McMichael take the next step and lock down a permanent spot up the middle for the first time in his career. Additionally, Hendrix Lapierre, a natural center, has played in 25 games in his rookie campaign.

Adding to that crowded situation would need nimble maneuvering with corresponding moves to figure out.

The chase for a center, as Dreger mentions, could be impacted by the Capitals faltering down the stretch in their bid for a spot in the postseason. As things currently stand, they are still just outside that conversation, sitting one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings for the wild card playoff positions.

MacLellan has shown, however, that he’s willing to add to his roster even if the Capitals are struggling. The player in question just needs to make sense for the team’s future past the current year. For example, Rasmus Sandin was brought in from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round draft pick when the team had just finished off a 2-7 month of February last season.

The specific name that Dreger threw out just after mentioning the Capitals, Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan, would not be that type of acquisition though.

“Twenty-nine-year-old Sean Monahan of the Montreal Canadiens is healthy, and he is having a decent year,” Dreger said. “You gotta go back to the offseason when the Canadiens signed the veteran forward. They had an agreement at that point that said they would trade [Monahan] to a contending team or a team of your choice when the time is right. Nothing has changed there and I wouldn’t be surprised if Monahan is among the first forwards to get dealt before the deadline.”

Monahan has 28 points (11g, 17a) through 45 games for the Habs this season. The three-time, 30-goal scorer carries a cheap $1.985 million cap hit and is an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

Given that he’s a rental, the Capitals would likely need to be solidly in the playoff picture to try and trade for him. Monahan does have prior connections to the current Capitals coaching staff, playing under assistant coach Kirk Muller in Calgary during the 2021-22 campaign. Assistant coach Mitch Love was also the head coach of Calgary’s AHL affiliate during that season.