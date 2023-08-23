NHL and NHLPA negotiating return to Olympics and holding World Cup of Hockey-type tournaments

The NHL is working with the Players’ Association to bring back an international style tournament similar to the World Cup of Hockey, says NHL deputy commissioner Bill Dally.

Daly made the revelation while speaking at the NHL’s European Player Media Tour at Stockholm, Sweden.

According to NHL.com’s Dan Rosen, the two sides are hammering out details to hold the tournament in 2025 ahead of participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Then future NHL-held international tournaments would happen at the half-way point between future Winter Olympics.

“So if we do a ’25 international tournament, we do the ’26 Olympics, the ’28 World Cup of Hockey, the ’30 Olympics, the ’32 World Cup of Hockey, and so on,” Daly said. “That’s the goal.”

“I don’t know exactly what form it will take,” he added. “The goal is to make it an international competition of some sort. It’s going to obviously be heavily NHL-centric in terms of the player base, maybe entirely NHL. We’ll see what form it takes, but that’s something we’re working on with the Players’ Association.”

The last time the league held the World Cup of Hockey was in 2016, which featured the United States (age 24 and older), Canada (age 24 and older), Russia, Sweden, Czechia, and Finland. There was also a North America Young Stars team and a European squad featuring players from European nations not already represented in the tournament.

Team Canada, which was captained by Sidney Crosby and featured former Capital Braden Holtby on the roster, won the World Cup of Hockey.

One hurdle to the international-style tournament in 2025 would be how to handle athletes from Russia and Belarus. Currently those players are banned by the IIHF from participating internationally due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The NHL is also inching closer to allowing players to return to the Olympics. The league has prevented players from playing in the last two Olympic games in Beijing (2022) and Pyeongchang (2018).

A return to the Winter Games would possibly give Alex Ovechkin one final chance to win Olympic gold just like his basketball-playing mother, Tatyana, did for the Soviet Union. Ovechkin is under NHL contract with the Capitals through 2026.

The IOC has already announced that Russia and Belarus will be banned from participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics held in Paris, but the door may be open for their athletes to participate — just not under their country’s backing.

