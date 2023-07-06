Ryan Leonard and Ivan Miroshnichenko shine in 3-on-3 tournament to close 2023 Development Camp (Photos)

The Washington Capitals concluded their 2023 Development Camp with a three-on-three scrimmage tournament on Thursday morning. The half-rink games were played vertically and competed in by five separate teams of prospects. The tournament replaced what has been in the past a full-ice scrimmage between just two teams in past development camps.

Team Grey, led offensively by Andrew Cristall and Alex Suzdalev, ended up as the victors at the end of the games. Their prize was a replica Lombardi Trophy (Super Bowl) with a puck poorly taped on the top of it. The prospects gleefully hoisted the trophy and skated it around the rink as fans in attendance applauded their efforts.

A few other standouts in the games included the two first-round picks at the camp. 2022 selection Ivan Miroshnichenko scored bucket loads of goals for Red Team and 2023 pick Ryan Leonard ended his impressive camp by scoring in bunches for Blue Team.

Rosters

Red Team

Bogdan Trineyev “C”

Ivan Miroshnichenko

Simon Tassy

Ryan Leibold

Dylan Anhorn

Aaron Trotter (G)

White Team

Oskar Magnusson “C”

Ryan Chesley

T.J. Hughes

Patrick Thomas

Ryan Hofer

Garin Bjorklund (G)

Blue Team

Brent Johnson “C”

Ryan Leonard

Max Burkholder

Jack Rogers

Jaxson Murray

Mitchell Gibson (G)

Green Team

Haakon Hanelt “C”

Ludwig Persson

Jake Karabela

Cam Allen

Brett Hyland (inj.)

Chase Clark (G)

Gray Team

Joaquim Lemay “C”

Alex Suzdalev

Andrew Cristall

Ian Pierce

David Gucciardi (inj.)

Antoine Keller (G)

Photo recap

Free agent Aaron Trotter

2023 seventh-round draft pick Antoine Keller

2018 fourth-round draft pick Mitchell Gibson

2020 sixth-round draft pick Garin Bjorklund

For it being just a 30 minute warmup for the five goalies, 2021 sixth-round draft pick Chase Clark seemed to be having an absolute blast. After another netminder made a fantastic save during the drills, Clark leaped into the air to celebrate it.

Boards were put in place to create two mini rinks on either side and an open area at center for the benches.

The games were five minutes a piece with non-stop, close-quarters action and lots of scoring. The red team, featuring last season’s first-round draft choice Ivan Miroshnichenko, seemed to be lighting the lamp most frequently.

Miroshnichenko played some spirited hockey, scoring a whole slew of goals and playing noticeably physical at times. The Russian winger even put 2023 first-round pick Ryan Leonard hard into the boards.

2020 fourth-round draft pick Bogdan Trineyev

Free agent Ryan Leibold

Free agent Dylan Anhorn

Free agent Simon Tassy

Fresh off being made the first member of the team’s 2023 draft class, Leonard led the blue team.

Free agent Max Burkholder

The white team was highlighted by defenseman Ryan Chesley, the Caps second-round pick in 2022.

2022 sixth-round pick Ryan Hofer

Free agent TJ Hughes

2020 seventh-round pick Oskar Magnusson

At the end of the tournament, the gray team secured the championship in overtime via a goal from Dartmouth’s Ian Pierce.

Free agent Ian Pierce

2021 fourth-round pick Joaquim Lemay

The tournament championship trophy was an artfully-crafted, replica Lombardi Trophy (Super Bowl) with a hockey puck taped to the top of it.

The gray team held up the trophy, one by one.

Ian Pierce

Andrew Cristall

Alexander Suzdalev

Antoine Keller

After the final game, Leonard made time to greet fans and handed up a puck to 15-year-old Grayson. Grayson is a passionate Caps fan that had a blast at this past week’s camp. Grayson’s mom Susan reached out to us to share a little more about this awesome interaction.

“He started following the Caps several years ago when he got the chance to skate on their ice with the Washington Blind Hockey Club,” Susan said. “Grayson is intellectually disabled but knows his Capitals well, he knows all of the players, coaches, announcers, and statistics. He loves watching Caps games on his iPad and enjoys, like all of us, playing the 2018 Stanley Cup parade on repeat. Lots of players have taken time this week to meet Grayson and take pictures and sign autographs for him, which Susan says is what they love so much about the Capitals organization.”

Photos: Alan Dobbins/RMNB