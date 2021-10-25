Caps beat Senators 7-5 in just a freaking quintessential Capitals game ❤️

There was once this struggling midwest rock band who were notorious for being kind of a mess. Some nights they’d be too wasted to play; other nights they’d play legendary shows that people still rave about to this day. Born losers but sometimes brilliant. So they’d get a precious handful of opportunities to make it big — get real mainstream success, but then they’d stomp on a rake. They would drop an F-bomb on national TV, or they’d drunkenly play a bunch of country covers instead of their real set, or they’d name their breakthrough album something stupid like Tim. They could not stop sabotaging themselves, but they were so talented and sensitive that you could not help but love them.
The Washington Capitals played tonight.
They went down a goal early, but somehow summoned three goals of their own in response, regaining control of the game. But then they blew it with some unfortunate penalties and blown coverage, losing the lead and their confidence for a moment. That’s when their leader Alex Ovechkin scored all by his damn self. TJ Oshie got a hat trick, but then Ottawa’s young stud Drake Batherson notched a hat trick of his own to humble the Caps. But Ovechkin doesn’t do humble. He scored his prettiest goal of the year to make it 7-5. That was the final.
Caps win. Hahaha.
I want to salute everyone who knew where this game was heading early on. Everyone knows that this team is capable of marvelous things, and everyone knows that they can make a huge mess, but only you sagacious superfans knew that they can and will do both at the same time.
What a beautiful mess. What a stupid team. I love them.
