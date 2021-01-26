C̶a̶p̶s̶ errr Hershey Bears beat Islanders 3-2 in spite of all reason

A team calling themselves the Washington Capitals, but who lacked most familiar Caps players and who were obviously wearing the wrong uniform, played against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

The Caps took an early lead based on — and get this — a power-play goal from John Carlson. That lead vanished four minutes later as Noah Dobson got a shot through traffic to beat Vitek Vanecek, whose name I just spelled right.

The second period went as all second periods go for Washington: poorly. Zdeno Chara fed the puck to Mat Barzal, whom you might recall is on a different team, to give the Isles the lead. Daniel Sprong scored his first goal as a Cap to knot the score 2-2 after two periods.

And then, in the final minute of regulation, Justin Schultz took a great pass from Garnet Hathaway to score the game-winning goal.

Caps win! In regulation!

No Tom, no Ovi, no Kuzy, no Orlov, no Samsonov.

John Carlson scored his goal from the Ovi Spot. It wasn’t really an Ovi Shot, but I’m not going to complain since the sight of a power play — let alone a PPG — is so rare these days.

New York’s Adam Pelech had an eventful game. He left the ice in the first period with an apparent lower-body injury but returned miraculously in the second just in time to get his shoulder jammed up in a big hit. Then he returned again and sold a boarding call on Carl Hagelin that eventually generated a goal for the Isles (after time expired). Bravo.

In the third period, Lars Eller received a boarding hit from Leo Komarov. Eller’s head bumped off the glass, and he had to be helped off the ice. Despite Barry Trotz’s impassioned pleas, the refs called it a five-minute major.

Just a stunning game. This was absolutely a hellgame. This was the disaster game. The Caps had one of their four centers from opening night.

Buncha Hershey Bears just beat the New York Islanders!

